Sources: Buffalo making change atop defense

The Bulls are retooling after Maurice Linguist's first season as head coach

Maurice Linguist, a well-regarded defensive assistant prior to his climb to become Buffalo's head coach in spring 2021, is making a change in the Bulls' defense going into Year 2, multiple sources tell FootballScoop.

Linguist is parting with defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen, sources told FootballScoop, after the Bulls finished 4-8.

Cauthen had arrived at Buffalo after stints running defenses at Arkansas State, working with the defensive line, as well as special teams coordinator, at MTSU and, most recently, atop the Houston Cougars' defense prior to Doug Belk's rise to top defensive coordinator status.

The Bulls struggled defensively in 2021 in Cauthen's typically aggressive system; they allowed an average of more than 38 points per game in a season-ending four-game losing streak that thwarted Buffalo's postseason chances.