Buffalo State has found their new head coach

Buffalo State is tabbing a coach with deep roots in the state who has had success as a coordinator as their new head coach.

Buffalo State (D-III - NY) decided to take things in a new direction after an 0-10 finish under interim head coach Christian Ozolins this fall.

Sources tell FootballScoop that the program has found their new head coach from a fellow in-state Division III program.

Lazarus Morgan, the defensive coordinator at SUNY Cortland (D-III) is set to become the new head coach at Buffalo State, sources have shared with FootballScoop.

Morgan joined the SUNY Cortland staff as defensive coordinator in the spring of 2020.

He previously spent six seasons on staff at Alfred (D-III - NY) where he was an integral part of the staff who led the team to a 32-13 mark during his time with the program. At Alfred, Morgan developed four All-Americans on his side of the ball, two regional players of the year, and three conference players of the year in addition to a host of all-conference and all-region players.

Before spending four seasons calling the defense for the Saxons, Morgan spent two seasons coaching the defensive backs, where he quickly built his unit into one of the best in the region before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016.

His roots in New York run deep, as Morgan also previously coached the defensive backs at Utica (D-III - NY), where he was also an all-league defensive back.

Those roots will be important in recruiting as Morgan takes over a program that has won just two games in their last three seasons of competitions. The Bengals went 0-10 this past fall (didn't play in 2020) and won just one game each year in 2019 and 2018.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

