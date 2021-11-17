Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Publish date:

Buffalo State seeking a new head coach

After Christian Ozolin's unique run as the interim head coach, Buffalo State has announced a national search for a new head coach.
Author:

Christian Ozolins stepped in as the interim head coach of the Buffalo State (D-III - NY) program heading into the 2019 season, and after that season Buffalo State fully intended to begin their search for a permanent replacement.

After going 1-9 in 2019 with their lone win coming over Rochester (D-III - NY), COVID threw a wrech in their 2020 plans. 

So for a full year, Ozolins and his staff held the program together with their sights set on a better year in2021.

He entered the 2021 season with the interim head coach title still in place, and the 2021 seasons didn't yield the results everyone had been hoping for.  The Bengals finished the year 0-10.

Now, Buffalo State has announced a national search is underway for a new head coach.

Ozolins was a longtime member of the Buffalo State staff after originally joining the program in 2013. He stepped in for legendary head coach Jerry Boyes, who resigned to focus on his duties as the school's director of athletics back in November of 2018. 

After a four-year stretch of one-win seasons, Boyes built the program into a nationally respected power. 

Following a decade with the program, Boyes promoted Ozolins to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2013.

See Buffalo State's posting for a head coach on The Scoop.

You May Like

MTSU WKU

Winning Box Scores: Week 11

Middle Tennessee true freshman QB Nick Vattiato's first start was one for the record books.

1 hour ago
Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell: Winning the Big 12 was never my goal

With many in Ames expecting a year where the Cyclones were capable of bringing home a Big 12 title, Matt Campbell makes it clear he's had one goal that remains intact, and a conference championship was never it.

2 hours ago
Cory Sauter

Southwest Minnesota State announces coaching change

Cory Sauter has stepped down after 12 seasons on the job.

4 hours ago
Friends Univ

Friends University finds their new head coach from within the conference

Friends University (NAIA - KS) didn't have to look for for their new head coach, as they tab an architect of one of the more impressive small school turnarounds from within their own league in Terry Harrison.

2 hours ago
Lincoln Riley Spencer Rattler

Lincoln Riley addresses speculation about LSU job

Lincoln Riley has accomplished a lot with the Sooners, which means being linked to some good college football jobs when they open up. Today he was asked how he handles being linked to the LSU opening.

22 hours ago
Graceland IA

Graceland is looking for a new head coach

Graceland (NAIA - IA) is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with head coach Nate Robinson.

23 hours ago
Shane Beamer

Shane Beamer addresses Virginia Tech opening

“We didn’t put that sign up over there at Williams-Brice Stadium that said ‘Welcome Home’ because it was trendy, this is home for me,” he said.

23 hours ago
Fumble Recovery Eagles

There are two types of fumbles...

The Eagles group fumbles into two categories - city fumbles and country fumbles.

Nov 16, 2021