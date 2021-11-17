Buffalo State seeking a new head coach

After Christian Ozolin's unique run as the interim head coach, Buffalo State has announced a national search for a new head coach.

Christian Ozolins stepped in as the interim head coach of the Buffalo State (D-III - NY) program heading into the 2019 season, and after that season Buffalo State fully intended to begin their search for a permanent replacement.

After going 1-9 in 2019 with their lone win coming over Rochester (D-III - NY), COVID threw a wrech in their 2020 plans.

So for a full year, Ozolins and his staff held the program together with their sights set on a better year in2021.

He entered the 2021 season with the interim head coach title still in place, and the 2021 seasons didn't yield the results everyone had been hoping for. The Bengals finished the year 0-10.

Now, Buffalo State has announced a national search is underway for a new head coach.

Ozolins was a longtime member of the Buffalo State staff after originally joining the program in 2013. He stepped in for legendary head coach Jerry Boyes, who resigned to focus on his duties as the school's director of athletics back in November of 2018.

After a four-year stretch of one-win seasons, Boyes built the program into a nationally respected power.

Following a decade with the program, Boyes promoted Ozolins to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2013.

See Buffalo State's posting for a head coach on The Scoop.