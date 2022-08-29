Skip to main content

Houston has its own original theme song for the 2022 season

Ahead of what could be a championship season, Houston natives Bun B, Paul Wall and XO have released "Red Alert."

The issue with the vast majority of sports songs is that they're awful.

It's not that sports itself leads to poor songwriting material. The playing field is the human heart laid bare -- sacrifice, teamwork, the joy of victory and the agony of defeat, all that stuff. There's plenty there to create a good tune, if put in the right hands.

It's just that sports song so rarely end up in the right hands.

Oftentimes, fans will be so moved by a particular team or athlete they'll be compelled to write, compose and record their own song, which is almost always a bad idea. 

Or a professional artist will record a song, which is most commonly a lazy re-hash of their existing work, just with some sports terms shoehorned into the lyrics.

To celebrate their 2022 season, though, Houston has given us an actual song. It's called "Red Alert" and it's by Houston artists Bun B, Paul Wall and XO and, as far as sports songs go, it's pretty darn good.

Coming off a 12-2 season, an American championship game appearance and a No. 17 final ranking, Dana Holgorsen's team enters 2022 as the AAC conference favorites. The No. 24 Cougars open the season at defending Conference USA champion UTSA (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network). 

