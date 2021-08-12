Sources: FIU tabbing former Tide, Vols personnel assistant for lead role

Butch Davis' Florida International football program is set to have J.T. Hill take over its personnel department, bringing with him experience from both the SEC and NFL.

J.T. Hill, whose early career stops already include stints with both the NFL's Miami Dolphins as well as his alma mater, the University of Alabama, and the University of Tennessee, is back in college football.

Per sources with direct knowledge, Hill is taking over the director of recruiting and player personnel roles for Butch Davis' Florida International University program.

Additionally, Hill is going to serve as the Panthers' pro liaison for Davis, who is entering his fifth year atop the FIU program.

For Nick Saban's Crimson Tide program, Hill assisted with football prospect evaluation during his undergrad studies.

His career jumped quickly after he left Alabama to become the assistant director of player personnel at the University of Tennessee.

Hill exited Rocky Top earlier this year when UT officials parted ways with Jeremy Pruitt, and completely revamped their athletics department with the selection of Danny White as UT's director of athletics and Josh Heupel as the Vols' football coach.

The Panthers open their 2021 season three weeks from today against Long Island University and then host Texas State a week later before traveling to Texas Tech Sept. 18.