Buzz Williams took an embarrassing mistake and turned it into leadership lesson

Over the years, we've highlighted the unique approach of Buzz Williams on a number of occasions.

His leadership style includes starting every year teaching players a lesson on respecting the national anthem and the veterans who have served, and sacrificed, for our great country, and he's always been full of great quotes on coaching, leadership, and leading young men the right way.

Last night, his Texas A&M program showed up to their game at Florida with a minor problem. They forgot their jerseys at the team hotel.

The mistake wasn't noticed until about ten minutes out from tipoff when the team finished their prayer and was getting ready to shed their warm ups and put on the uniforms.

With no uniforms, and someone needing to run back to the hotel to get them in the middle of Gainesville rush hour traffic, tip off for the game had to be delayed, and social media critics chirped all night about the snafu.

The Aggies were addressed a technical foul, and the game started with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Gators before any time had come off the clock. Impressively, Texas A&M held on last night for a 66-63 win.

After the game, Williams was asked about the missing uniforms, and his measured response is an incredible lesson in leadership that his staff will never forget.

"I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room. That's probably the right way to say it, because I used to be a manager."

"If that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. You don't want the jerseys to get wrinkled so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus."

"It's my fault, and it won't happen again."

Take a listen to his full, measured, response.

