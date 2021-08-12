BYU inks groundbreaking NIL deal that might be the most creative in college football

The BYU program may have just inked the most creative NIL deal in college football, and it could really end up being a competitive advantage

Traditionally, BYU is not a program you're going to find among the top 25 recruiting classes in college football. They know what they are looking for in a student athlete, and have been able to hang their hat on development and culture over signing a bunch of 4 and 5 star recruits.

That's why the news of the NIL deal the program recently signed is intriguing.

BYU signed what is being called a groundbreaking multi-year NIL agreement with Built Bar that will compensate all players on the roster.

According to BYU's official release of the new partnership, all players will be compensated, but there's something really special about how walk-ons will be compensated:

"Built’s individual multi-year NIL agreements with BYU players include compensation to all members of the team, including compensation to all walk-on players in the amount comparable to the costs of tuition for the academic year... All players entering into the NIL agreement will wear Built branding on their practice helmets and participate in experiential events for Built. In addition, walk-on players will provide additional social media and experience promotions for Built as part of their agreements.”

Pretty cool, and unique, right?

Players will wear Built branding on their practice helmets and participate in Built events and those walk on players will do some additional social media and promotional events as part of the agreement.

When asked about the agreement, head coach Kalani Sitake could not have been more excited, the school's release shared.

"From the beginning of the NIL discussion, my hope was that changes to NCAA rules and regulations would provide a pathway forward for all players to benefit more fully from their name, image, and likeness, especially walk-ons who sacrifice so much to make our program great."

“When Nick Greer called to tell me that Built was committed to entering into NIL deals which would pay our walk-ons enough money to cover their tuition for the full academic year, I could not hold back my emotions. I love these boys, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be partnering with a company that is equally committed to assisting BYU football in building a culture of love and learning while enhancing the experience for all players.”

The program released this video, sharing how they announced the partnership and the specific benefits to the walk-ons.

If you're wondering, there seem to be 38 walk-ons on the BYU roster heading into the fall 2021 season with the cost of attendance ranging from just over $20k per year for LDS members to just over $26k for those not members of the LDS church.

That means that Sitake and his staff will essentially have 38 extra kids that are very committed that no longer have to worry about how they're going to pay for school, so if the staff can develop them the way BYU has traditionally developed kids over the years, watch out.