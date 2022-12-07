Skip to main content

Sources: BYU targeting Jay Hill to be defensive coordinator

Weber State head coach Jay Hill has for years been considered both one of the best football coaches in FCS and one of the best football coaches in Utah. 

Well, tomorrow part of that is expected to change. Sources tell FootballScoop BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is planning to make Hill his next defensive coordinator. Sources tell FootballScoop a deal is expected to be reached.

Hill has served as Weber State's head coach the past nine season. Hill's Wildcasts have won 10 or more games in four of the past six seasons. 

Stay tuned for more on this breaking news. 

As always, head directly to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

