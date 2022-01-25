Skip to main content

CAA grows to 13 football-playing members with new additions

Hampton becomes the first HBCU to join the CAA.

The Colonial Athletic Association has grown by two to 13, making it the largest football-playing conference in the FCS.

The league on Tuesday announced the additions of Hampton and Monmouth; Stony Brook, already a member of the CAA's football roster, has also joined the conference in its Olympic sports.

The additions are effective July 1. 

“We are pleased to welcome Hampton University, Monmouth University and Stony Brook University as the newest members of the CAA,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “All three institutions fit perfectly into the framework of the Conference’s vision that calls for our membership to work together to advance nationally competitive athletic programs – coupled with outstanding academic programs – that empower student-athletes as whole persons to strive at the highest level in every aspect of their lives. The CAA is excited for what the future holds and will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensures its membership a competitive and sustainable model.”

Hampton becomes the league's southernmost school, stretching the CAA's borders from Hampton, Va., to Orno, Maine, in the north.

Hampton also becomes the first HBCU school to join the CAA. The Pirates left the MEAC for the Big South in 2018, and this move continues the school's climb up the ladder. 

“The move to the Colonial Athletic Association is the next step in the evolution of Hampton University Athletics,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “Several institutions in the CAA are located in our geographical footprint, which means that our student athletes will continue to spend less time traveling and more time in classes on campus. This move continues to keep the proper focus on academics, which is our chief reason for being. The conference’s geographic footprint, as well as occasional contests against institutions in the northeast, will reduce travel expenses while allowing for competition in several of the nation’s top media markets. Another important consideration is the large number of alumni located throughout the CAA region. Hampton University has enjoyed a very positive four-year relationship with the Big South Conference and hopes to continue competing against some of its teams, as well as teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.”

The move also gets Monmouth, located in Long Branch, N.J., out of the Big South. 

"Today is a great day for Monmouth University,” said Monmouth President Dr. Patrick F. Leahy.

The defections by Hampton and Monmouth adds insult to injury for the Big South; 2021 champion Kennesaw State and North Alabama are also on their way out the door for the Atlantic Sun.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

vmi

Sources: VMI tabs bright young coach from Big 12 for wide receivers position

The Keydets have completed their offensive staff rebuild

46 minutes ago
Penn Football

Coach of ranked D-III program lands Ivy League coordinator opportunity

Dan Swanstrom has led Ithaca (D-III - NY) since 2016, including a top 25 finish this past year, and is now departing for a coordinator opportunity at Penn.

14 hours ago
Credit: Ole Miss athletics

Sources: Ole Miss targeting cornerbacks coach on rival SEC staff

Ole Miss is pursuing Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, sources tell FootballScoop.

18 hours ago
Chiefs Bills

Local TV rating data for all 32 NFL teams

Local TV numbers are in for the 2021 NFL regular season, and viewership was up almost across the league.

19 hours ago
Brian Billick

Arizona State brings a third former NFL head coach on staff

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick joins former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis in advising Herm Edwards.

19 hours ago
KOHN2.com

A Hawaii politician is calling for investigation into the head coach hiring process

A Hawaii politician, upset at the way their head coaching search played out, is calling for the resignation of the school president and AD and calls the hiring process "a national embarrassment."

22 hours ago
Ohio State

Ohio State claims No. 1 ranking in NIL earnings

Buckeye athletes have claimed nearly $3 million in NIL earnings, which Ohio State says leads the country.

22 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Hawaii

Hawaii Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Jan 23, 2022