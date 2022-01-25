CAA grows to 13 football-playing members with new additions

The Colonial Athletic Association has grown by two to 13, making it the largest football-playing conference in the FCS.

The league on Tuesday announced the additions of Hampton and Monmouth; Stony Brook, already a member of the CAA's football roster, has also joined the conference in its Olympic sports.

The additions are effective July 1.

“We are pleased to welcome Hampton University, Monmouth University and Stony Brook University as the newest members of the CAA,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “All three institutions fit perfectly into the framework of the Conference’s vision that calls for our membership to work together to advance nationally competitive athletic programs – coupled with outstanding academic programs – that empower student-athletes as whole persons to strive at the highest level in every aspect of their lives. The CAA is excited for what the future holds and will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensures its membership a competitive and sustainable model.”



Hampton becomes the league's southernmost school, stretching the CAA's borders from Hampton, Va., to Orno, Maine, in the north.

Hampton also becomes the first HBCU school to join the CAA. The Pirates left the MEAC for the Big South in 2018, and this move continues the school's climb up the ladder.

“The move to the Colonial Athletic Association is the next step in the evolution of Hampton University Athletics,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “Several institutions in the CAA are located in our geographical footprint, which means that our student athletes will continue to spend less time traveling and more time in classes on campus. This move continues to keep the proper focus on academics, which is our chief reason for being. The conference’s geographic footprint, as well as occasional contests against institutions in the northeast, will reduce travel expenses while allowing for competition in several of the nation’s top media markets. Another important consideration is the large number of alumni located throughout the CAA region. Hampton University has enjoyed a very positive four-year relationship with the Big South Conference and hopes to continue competing against some of its teams, as well as teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.”



The move also gets Monmouth, located in Long Branch, N.J., out of the Big South.

"Today is a great day for Monmouth University,” said Monmouth President Dr. Patrick F. Leahy.

The defections by Hampton and Monmouth adds insult to injury for the Big South; 2021 champion Kennesaw State and North Alabama are also on their way out the door for the Atlantic Sun.

