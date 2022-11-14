Cal makes changes to offensive staff

Bill Musgrave and Angus McClue have been let go.

Cal has decided to make some changes to their offensive staff.

The school has announced that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have both been let go.

Before joining the Cal staff, Musgrave most recently served as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Broncos and Raiders with his last college stop as the offensive coordinator at Virginia in the early 2000's.

McClure was in his third season as the team's offensive line coach, and previously logged college coaching stints at Nevada, UCLA, Buffalo, Nebraska and Sacramento State.

Cal is currently on a six-game losing streak, and they've got the 10th ranked scoring offense in the Pac-12.

In his sixth season, Justin Wilcox is 29-35 overall and took the Bears to bowl games in his second and third respective seasons. Since then, he's gone 1-3 during the COVID-impacted 2020 season, 5-7 in 2021, and is currently 3-7 after starting the season 3-1.

