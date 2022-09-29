NAIA football is coming to California

Simpson University is set to become the only NAIA football program in California and the 100th NAIA football program overall.

Simpson University, located in Redding, CA announced plans yesterday to bring a football team to campus.

They made the announcement at a business luncheon Tuesday where famous former Notre Dame walk-on Rudy Ruettiger served as the keynote motivational speaker.

The decision followed a six-month research process where they took a look at the impact of adding football on the University and community and meeting with other schools who recently added programs.

The state of California has about 18 members that participate in NAIA athletics, with none of them currently participating in football. A decision on what conference Simpson U is hoping to join hasn't been announced, but the Frontier Conference with teams spanning from Southern Oregon to Montana likely makes the most sense from a geography and travel perspective.

Not to be confused with NAIA Simpson College, located 1,800 miles away in Iowa, Simpson University has already began their search for a head coach to build their program from the ground up.

The team will play a scrimmage season next fall before setting out for their inaugural season in 2024.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.