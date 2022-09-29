Skip to main content

NAIA football is coming to California

Simpson University is set to become the only NAIA football program in California and the 100th NAIA football program overall.

Simpson University, located in Redding, CA announced plans yesterday to bring a football team to campus.

They made the announcement at a business luncheon Tuesday where famous former Notre Dame walk-on Rudy Ruettiger served as the keynote motivational speaker.

The decision followed a six-month research process where they took a look at the impact of adding football on the University and community and meeting with other schools who recently added programs.

The state of California has about 18 members that participate in NAIA athletics, with none of them currently participating in football. A decision on what conference Simpson U is hoping to join hasn't been announced, but the Frontier Conference with teams spanning from Southern Oregon to Montana likely makes the most sense from a geography and travel perspective.

Not to be confused with NAIA Simpson College, located 1,800 miles away in Iowa, Simpson University has already began their search for a head coach to build their program from the ground up.

The team will play a scrimmage season next fall before setting out for their inaugural season in 2024.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Shane Beamer USC

South Carolina's Shane Beamer says college games are too long, "all for speeding them up"

Beamer revealed he ran out of DVR space for his own team's game last weekend

By John Brice
pittman saban

Sam Pittman explains how Nick Saban, Alabama are like 'piranhas' on the football field

Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 2 Alabama Saturday

By John Brice
Rick Stockstill

Rick Stockstill: "They averaged 1.6 yards per carry, and they gave us $1.5 million."

A "tail kicking" is what Rick Stockstill called their win over Miami, and he's gone on a media tour where his swagger is evident.

By Doug Samuels
Chris Klieman

How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma

One of the key moments in K-State's upset of the No. 6 Sooners was a play that never happened.

By Zach Barnett
Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian: College football schedule updates

Hurricane Ian is slated to hit the Gulf Coast this weekend which, in addition to threatening to upend countless lives, is also wreaking havoc on the college football schedule.

By Zach Barnett
Texas AM Arkansas

Texas A&M's win over Arkansas was even more unlikely than it appeared live: Winning Box Scores

Despite dominating the game, Arkansas followed a specific script to gag their way to defeat against the Aggies.

By Zach Barnett
Papuchis Florida State

"Special teams is a reflection of your culture."

Florida State is 4-0 and their performance on special teams is a big reason why. John Papuchis shares why special teams is a reflection of your culture.

By Doug Samuels
Dana Holgorsen Houston

Dana Holgorsen apologizes for post-game comment

Leading the nation's most penalized team, Dana Holgorsen acknowledged he can't pass the burden on fixing it.

By Zach Barnett