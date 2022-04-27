Skip to main content

The California legislature is working on another bill that could change college sports

The NIL revolution began in California's state assembly. Now that group is considering an even larger change to the college athletics business model.

The group that changed college sports forever is back at it again.

The California State Assembly is in the process of considering SB-1401, which would go a step beyond the NIL wave that started within the assembly's chambers.

Whereas NIL laws prevent universities from barring their athletes from collecting money, this would require universities to pay them. SB-1401 would require California universities to set up a revenue sharing system within sports that generate more than twice as much money as they spend on athletic scholarships. 

For example, UCLA football brought in $41.3 million in operating revenue in 2019. Half of that figure is $20.65 million. If UCLA spent less than $20.65 million on football scholarships (which it did; $20.65 million divided by 85 would be nearly a quarter million bucks per scholarship), then the Bruins would have to share a portion of their football-specific revenue with their players. 

On Tuesday, SB-1401 moved to the next step of the legislative process.

The actual formula determining how the financials would be calculated and then divided is still a work in progress, according to Sportico

Sportico also provided this back-of-the-napkin calculation: 

The head-count sports that would currently qualify for revenue-sharing under the statute’s provisions are football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Based on 2018 financial figures schools provided to the U.S. Department of Education, the legislation would have worked out to FBS football players in California earning, on average, $132,000 per year in addition to the price of their grant-in-aid, while men’s basketball players would receive an extra $107,000 and women’s basketball players would get $15,000 more annually.

Remember, the NIL grass fire that eventually engulfed the entire college sports industry began in California. The bill that eventually became the Fair Pay to Play Act, which aimed to bar California's universities from preventing their athletes from profiting off their status as college athletes (which we now shorthand as NIL), was first introduced on Feb. 4, 2019, with a target date of Jan. 1, 2023. We're still more than seven months from that date, and college sports has already changed irreversibly. 

And now even more seismic changes could be on the way. 

Tags
terms:
NIL

You May Like

Mark Emmert

NCAA President announces plans to step down

Mark Emmert will end his reign atop college athletics' governing body June 2023

By John Brice15 hours ago
Lashlee.jpg

It appears SMU's recruiting graphic got copied by Texas, and Rhett Lashlee had the perfect response

Rhett Lashlee had the perfect response after it appeared the Longhorns copied their graphic.

By Doug Samuels18 hours ago
Scott Frost

Scott Frost says tweaks, not 'drastic changes,' are what's needed at Nebraska

At 15-29 and heading into a make-or-break season, Scott Frost is using the approach that got him the Nebraska job in order to keep the Nebraska job.

By Zach Barnett19 hours ago
Bill O'Brien

The highest-paid quarterbacks coaches in college football: 2022 edition

The surest path to football riches will always be playing or coaching the quarterback position at an elite level.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
Tosh Lupoi Oregon

Tosh Lupoi uses "dictator" and "confrontational" to describe the vision for his Oregon defense

Tosh Lupoi doesn't want his secondary walking any kind of fine line at Oregon.

By Doug Samuels22 hours ago
Aaron Donald

The Rams go full Hollywood for their draft hype video

LA's Super Bowl victory lap includes producing a Fast and Furious-style parody.

By Zach BarnettApr 26, 2022
Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit to miss ESPN's NFL draft coverage

Out of an abundance of caution, a blood clot will keep Herbstreit away from Las Vegas this weekend.

By Zach BarnettApr 25, 2022
portal

NCAA: 40 percent of scholarship FBS players do not find scholarships on the other side of the transfer portal

Ahead of the transfer portal deadline, the NCAA has released some numbers proving that transferring is a risky move for most FBS football players.

By Zach BarnettApr 25, 2022