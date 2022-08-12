Skip to main content

'Canes reveal new Miami Lights unis

Miami will have new black and neon themed uniforms among their game day options.

Few programs are heading into this fall with the type of momentum that Mario Cristobal and Miami seem to have.

After hiring an impressive staff, and doing really well in recruiting recently, Cristobal and the 'Canes have things rolling, and are now adding an exciting black alternate uni and helmet to their game day options.

The black jerseys have neon orange trim and lime green numbers, emulating the neon lights of the Miami downtown scene.

The helmets are also black with a thin neon orange strip and a single neon green strip with a light shade of blue also showing.  

These jerseys will go on sale Monday, and the 'Canes didn't share what game these will see action this fall.

Take a look.

