August 30, 2021
Police reportedly issue arrest warrant for Carl Pelini

Pelini is wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident on Sunday.
Boardman, Ohio, police have issued an arrest warrant for Carl Pelini, according to a report Monday from WKBN-TV.

Pelini recently opened his second season as the head coach and athletics director at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio. Boardman is a suburb of Youngstown.

The police are seeking his arrest after Pelini's wife reported a domestic violence incident at the couple's home on Sunday morning. "Pelini and his wife got into a physical altercation at their home in Boardman early yesterday. Carl Pelini then left his residence," the station reported.

The younger brother of former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini, Carl was Bo's defensive coordinator at Youngstown State in 2019 before Bo left to take the defensive coordinator job at LSU.

Pelini was the head coach at Florida Atlantic in 2012-13 before resigning due to reported illegal drug use. “They tendered their resignations to me late this morning after I confronted both with reports relating to their use of illegal drugs,” Chun said. “They admitted to wrongdoings and they resigned on the spot.” He later sued one of his former assistants for defamation of character for reporting his drug use. 

Pelini spent 2014 teaching at a Nebraska community college before returning to the game on Bo's Youngstown State staff in 2015. He remained there until 2018, where he coached at Bowling Green and later became interim head coach following Mike Jinks's firing. 

He returned to Youngstown State in 2019, but then took the Mooney job when Bo left to become LSU's defensive coordinator. He replaced PJ Fecko, who held the job for more than two decades.

This is a developing story. We will update as more facts emerge. 

