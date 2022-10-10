Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule

Following a 37-15 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, Rhule leaves Charlotte with an 11-27 record.

The Carolina Panthers have fired Matt Rhule, the team announced Sunday. Steve Wilks has been appointed interim head coach.

Hired away after a successful run at Baylor, Rhule courted interest from the Panthers and the New York Giants after the 2019 season, but he never clicked as a head coach at the game's highest level.

Rhule leaves Charlotte with an 11-27 record.

After a 5-11 debut, the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in successive offseasons in an attempt to rejuvenate the offense, but neither move worked.

The Panthers went 5-12 in 2021 and stand at 1-4 today. Carolina lost 37-15 at home to San Francisco on Sunday.

After going from 2-10 to 10-4 at Temple and from 1-11 to 11-3 at Baylor in two season spans, Rhule will be one of the -- and arguably the -- most desired names on the college coaching carousel, should he desire to return to college football.

