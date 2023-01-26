Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers name Frank Reich head coach

The first team to join the 2022-23 NFL head coaching market is the first to make a hire.

Once upon a time, Frank Reich was the Carolina Panthers' first quarterback. Now, he's their head coach.

The team announced Thursday that the 61-year-old is now their head coach, replacing Matt Rhule (the former full-time head coach) and Steve Wilks (the long-term interim, and Reich's primary competition for the job). 

After a 1-4 start, the Panthers finished 6-6 with Wilks at the helm. 

Reich played from 1985-98 and returned to the league as a coaching intern for the Indianapolis Colts in 2006. He coordinated the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LII title and led the Colts to two playoff appearances in four and a half seasons as head coach, a run that ended in November.

The first NFL team to join the 2022-23 coaching market, the Panthers are now the first team out with the hiring of Reich.

Many observers view Carolina as the most playoff-ready roster among the five teams on the coaching market, and the team has not reached the playoffs since David Tepper bought them in 2018. Playing in a wide-open (that's code for bad) NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the 4-team race with an 8-9 mark in 2022, and may or may not return Tom Brady in 2023. 

All that to say: Reich's expectations will be to find a quarterback this spring and get the team to the playoffs in January 2024. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

