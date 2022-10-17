Deion Sanders on HBCU, Jackson State journey: God called me collect

Coach Prime says he "has to entertain" Power-5 coaching opportunities

Somehow, Deion Sanders relates to all generations – even with a metaphor most of his players and recruits likely would not understand.

Appearing on CBS’ decades-long, award-winning Sunday night primetime TV-magazine show “60 Minutes,” Sanders spoke candidly – always – about his role atop the Jackson State football program, in college football at large and, perhaps most importantly, society.

“God called me collect,” Sanders said during a taped appearance Sunday night for the national program. “ … I love every dern minute of it.”

For Sanders, what’s not to love? His Jackson State Tigers program is the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champion, undefeated once again through the first six games of its 2022 campaign and preparing for – aside from South Dakota State-North Dakota State – arguably the ‘Game of the Year’ in the Football Championship Subdivision this week.

“It was relevant because a lot of folks sit back and talk about what they’re going to do,” Sanders, whose endorsement deals include a national ad campaign alongside Alabama coach Nick Saban for AFLAC insurance, said on the show. “I’m going to go do it. I’m going to change lives. Change the perspective of HBCU football. Do what’s right by these kids.”

Supporters and detractors alike cannot deny the impact of Sanders on both FCS and HBCU – Historically Black Colleges and Universities – football. Jackson State is locked in the top 10 of the national FCS rankings just a year removed from an 11-win, Celebration Bowl campaign.

The Tigers are 17-2 against all comers since the start of the 2021 season.

“Coach Prime was the biggest hire in college football,” JSU athletics director Ashley Robinson told “60 Minutes.” “I’m talking about Power-5 or in all of college football.”

While Robinson perhaps has some self-interest in touting his hiring of Sanders, Coach Prime’s impact is undeniable. The SWAC is receiving unprecedented nationwide media attention, more looks from NFL and other professional organizations and, selectively, recruiting on a national scope against the likes of Alabama, Georgia and, yes, Florida State – Sanders’s alma mater and the program from which Coach Prime flipped coveted 2022 five-star prospect Travis Hunter.

“I’ve been around stars,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, who recently signed a long-term extension with the league and who has carved his own national reputation, said on the program. “This is my first time being around a superstar.”

For his part, Sanders has not adopted a sports-only approach. The former Florida State All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer has called out Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, the entirety of the NFL and all the power brokers of college athletics.

Asked by “60 Minutes” about the issues he has encountered at Jackson State, Sanders spoke candidly.

“The need? You want to start in alphabetical order or numerical?,” Sanders queried. “Horrible (circumstances). Even to this day, how can a public high school in Texas live better than a college (in Mississippi).

“Forget football facilities. I’m talking about the school.”

Friday marks the 25-month anniversary of Jackson State’s hiring of Coach Prime. So much progress has been made by Sanders & Co.; so much more is yet to be done.

How much more can Sanders, with his potential Heisman Trophy-candidate son at quarterback and myriad other pro prospects on his roster, accomplish?

Perhaps there are no limits at the FCS level.

There are, however, the potential trappings of the sport’s top college programs.

Sanders is a person of interest for Power-5 programs with current openings including Georgia Tech, Nebraska and others; if Auburn comes open as expected, Sanders just might by that set of SEC Tigers’ top choice. Coach Prime previously discussed top jobs at P-5 programs TCU and Arkansas.

What’s his move?

“I’m going to have to entertain it,” Sanders said. “Yes, I’m going to have to entertain it. Straight up.

“I’d be a fool not to.”

Wherever he ends up, Sanders has forecast his path.

“I’ve gotta win in every facet of life, that’s what winning is,” Sanders said. “That’s our natural odor. We don’t even use cologne. Baby we are a winner. We smell like winning around here. …

“I’m going to win, but not only win, I’m going to dominate. That’s what I do. That’s who I am.”