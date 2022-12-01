Skip to main content

Central Connecticut State announces head coaching change

The Blue Devils won their conference in 2019 but never regained momentum after the pandemic.

Ryan McCarthy will not return as the head coach at Central Connecticut State, the program has announced.

"We thank Ryan for his dedication to Blue Devils football and the University the past eight years," said AD Tom Pincince. "Ryan has been a valued member of our community and we wish him all the best moving forward."

McCarthy led the program for four years and three seasons. The Blue Devils went 11-2, won the Northeast Conference and reached the FCS playoffs in his debut season of 2019. CCSU never regained its momentum after the pandemic, however.

After skipping the 2020 season, CCSU went 4-7 in 2021 and 2-9 this fall.

McCarthy spent four seasons as CCSU's offensive coordinator prior to his promotion to head coach. He spent 13 seasons coaching quarterbacks and running the offense at Albany prior to joining Central Connecticut.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

wofford team

Sources: Wofford removing interim tag, naming Shawn Watson next head coach

The Terriers won three games in the season's second half with Watson at the helm

By John Brice
App State

Sources: Appalachian State making some staff changes

Sources tell FootballScoop a few additional changes are coming to the staff at App State.

By Doug Samuels
USC Utah

Everything that's on the line in college football's Championship Weekend

Playoff berths are up for grabs, yes, but there's so much more than that: history, legacy, immortality. Oh, and bowl destinations, too.

By Zach Barnett
College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff to expand in 2024

Because this is college football, expanding the CFP for the 2024 and '25 seasons required the Rose Bowl's permission. On Wednesday, the Granddaddy finally granted it.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Hartline

Sources: Interviews ongoing at Cincinnati to include Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline; Luke Fickell's Wisconsin staff taking shape

The Bearcats continue their search to replace Luke Fickell while Fickell's Wisconsin staff continues to take shape

By John Brice
TCU FG

There seems to be a loophole in the college substitution rule

There may be an end of game loophole waiting for the right coach and the right situation.

By Doug Samuels
Neal Brown

Neal Brown will return for another season at West Virginia

Neal Brown will reportedly get another season in Morgantown.

By Doug Samuels
Wren Baker

West Virginia set to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker

Baker is viewed as one of the top rising administrators in college athletics.

By Zach Barnett