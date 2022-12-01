Central Connecticut State announces head coaching change

The Blue Devils won their conference in 2019 but never regained momentum after the pandemic.

Ryan McCarthy will not return as the head coach at Central Connecticut State, the program has announced.

"We thank Ryan for his dedication to Blue Devils football and the University the past eight years," said AD Tom Pincince. "Ryan has been a valued member of our community and we wish him all the best moving forward."

McCarthy led the program for four years and three seasons. The Blue Devils went 11-2, won the Northeast Conference and reached the FCS playoffs in his debut season of 2019. CCSU never regained its momentum after the pandemic, however.

After skipping the 2020 season, CCSU went 4-7 in 2021 and 2-9 this fall.

McCarthy spent four seasons as CCSU's offensive coordinator prior to his promotion to head coach. He spent 13 seasons coaching quarterbacks and running the offense at Albany prior to joining Central Connecticut.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.