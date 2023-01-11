Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach

New head coach Adam Lechtenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator.

Central Connecticut State is bringing back Adam Lechtenberg as head coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Lectenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator from 2010-11.

"We extend an enthusiastic, warm 'welcome back' to Mr. Lechtenberg and his family as they return to Central Connecticut State University," said CCSU President Zulma R. Toro. "Coach Lechtenberg's commitment to the social, academic, and athletic experience of student-athletes is in line with the core principles of our university."

Lechtenberg spent 2017-21 in a variety of roles at Virginia Tech, most recently as the offensive recruiting coordinator and running backs coach.

Prior to that, Lechtenberg was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at UT-Martin in 2016, and from 2012-15 he was the director of player personnel at Memphis.

Lechtenberg's first stint at CCSU came as a graduate assistant at TCU. He spent 2022 as the assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator at Central Oklahoma.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as the head football coach at Central Connecticut State University," said Lechtenberg. "I would like to thank President Toro, Sal Cintorino, Tom Pincince, and the entire search committee for their confidence to entrust me with this responsibility. I enjoyed my time at CCSU and look forward to returning and making more championship memories."

The Blue Devils went 2-9 in 2022. Ryan McCarthy's contract was not renewed after the season.

