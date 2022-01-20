Skip to main content

Sources: Central Michigan adding veteran defensive coordinator to staff

Veteran defensive coordinator Tom Mason is joining Jim McElwain;s staff at Central Michigan, sources tell FootballScoop.

Jim McElwain is adding a veteran defensive presence to his staff in Mount Pleasant.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Tom Mason has joined Jim McElwain's staff and will coach the Chippewa linebackers.

Mason, who is 65 years old, is a well traveled defensive coach with stops coordinating defenses at Boise State, Nevada, SMU, Hawaii and UTEP.

Most recently, Mason had coached in the Alliance of American Football with the Memphis Express (2019) and in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks (2020). Both leagues have since folded, with the XFL set to re-launch next year.

At two different points in his career, Mason has stepped in as the interim head coach for ten games. The first time came in 1996 when he stepped in for Pokey Allen, who took a leave of absence at Boise State, and the second time was for June Jones when he resigned at SMU in 2014. 

Both times Mason went 1-9 as the interim head coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
tom masonCentral MichiganJim McElwain

You May Like

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders calls his shot as NSD2 approaches

With No. 1 player Travis Hunter already in the boat, Coach Prime isn't done fishing.

1 hour ago
Skip Holtz

USFL 2.0 continues filling out coaching roster

Skip Holtz and Kirby Wilson joined the startup's coaching roster on Thursday.

1 hour ago
June Jones

Sources: June Jones a strong candidate at Hawaii

With morale at rock-bottom following Todd Graham's disastrous 2-year tenure, Jones would be an embrace of Hawaii's culture, rather than a rejection.

6 hours ago
florida

Sources: Napier beefing up Florida special teams with expected addition of Couch

The two coaches worked previously together at Louisiana

17 hours ago
Nick Saban

Nick Saban set to bring on two new assistants

Following the crushing failure of a second-place finish in 2021, Saban is set to hire two coaches with SEC coordinator experience.

19 hours ago
taylor

Sources: Elliott, Virginia hire up-and-coming star coach Lamb for quarterbacks

Tony Elliott essentially has his first Virginia staff complete

Jan 19, 2022
Steve Sarkisian Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson finally, officially, joining Texas staff

The future Hall of Famer will be a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, auditing the program from behind the scenes.

Jan 19, 2022
Tony Petersen Illinois

Former Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen lands new coordinator opportunity

Tony Petersen has found a new play calling opportunity at the FCS level, sources tell FootballScoop.

Jan 19, 2022