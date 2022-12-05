Central Michigan loses coach to NFL opportunity

Central Michigan defensive line coach Ian Scott has left Mount Pleasant for an opportunity in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Scott as the newest member of their defensive staff today.

Scott steps in for Terrance Knighton, the former assistant defensive line coach in the organization who left to join Matt Rhule's staff at Nebraska.

After an NFL career that saw him play for the Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Chargers in the early 2000's, Scott spent some time at the high school level before joining Jim McElwain's staff at Florida. He went on to spend a few seasons on the defensive staff at UCF before joining McElwain again at Central Michigan.

Scott has mentored some disruptive defensive lines since joining the staff. This year, senior defensive end Thomas Incoom ranks third nationally with 11.5 sacks, and also ranks fifth nationally in tackles for loss with 18.5

