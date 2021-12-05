Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
December 5, 2021

Central Oklahoma tabs accomplished, veteran coach to lead program

Central Oklahoma (D-II) is turning to Adam Dorrel, who previously led a D-II powerhouse at Northwest Missouri State, as the new leader of their program.
Central Oklahoma, home to 644 wins all-time, is one of the most successful D-II programs in the country.

Now they've tabbed a coach with a similarly impressive resume.

Adam Dorrel, the former head coach at Northwest Missouri State (D-II), and most recently Abilene Christian (FCS - TX), has been announced as the new leader of the program.

Dorrel previously led Northwest Missouri State to three national titles as a head coach, each of them 15-0 seasons. In his six seasons with the Bearcats he was an impressive 76-8, including a 57-5 record in conference play.

Heading into the 2016 season, riding a 30-game winning streak at Northwest Missouri State, Dorrell left for the FCS head coaching opportunity at Abilene Christian.

It took him two seasons before he led the Wildcats to their first winning season as a Division I member, and in 2018 they also had a top-25 offense nationally at the FCS level.

In August of 2019, Dorrel signed a multi-year contract extension that took him through the 2019 season, but ACU ultimately decided to take things in a new direction a few weeks back, on November 21st.

He went 19-32 in his five seasons leading the team.

