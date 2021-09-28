Chad Lunsford posts heartfelt goodbye to Georgia Southern

"Even though I never attended GS a student, I always felt this was more than a job," Lunsford said.

As the saying goes, you can take Chad Lunsford out of Georgia Southern but you can't take the Georgia Southern out of Chad Lunsford.

Lunsford spent 12 years as an Eagle over two separate stints, three years as the slot backs coach, and then the last nine continuously -- rising from wide receivers coach to head coach.

Georgia Southern severed its relationship with Lunsford on Sunday, but Lunsford's affinity for GS will continue. "Even though I never attended GS a student, I always felt this was more than a job," he said in a goodbye letter posted to Twitter. "I never imagined that a small town, son of a stone cutter, Northeast Georgia boy, would get to be the head football coach at such a great university."

Lunsford will continue coaching -- "new adventures await, and much more impact is to be made" -- but he'll continue GATA wherever he lands.