Chad Morris joins USF staff

Jeff Scott is adding a familiar face to his staff at USF in former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris.

Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris is joining the USF staff as a senior offensive analyst.

The hire reunites him with Bulls head coach Jeff Scott, as both worked together under Dabo Swinney from 2011-14.

When Morris left Clemson to become the head coach at SMU, Dabo promoted Jeff Scott to co-offensive coordinator and Scott and the rest of the offensive staff helped elevate Clemson's play to two national titles, the first in 2016 and the second in 2018 with offensive schemes heavily influenced by Morris' time with the program.

"Chad and I have a great relationship and had a lot of success working together for four seasons under Coach Swinney at Clemson," Scott shared about the hire in the school's release. "We are very excited to welcome Chad to South Florida and I look forward to him working with Offensive Coordinator , our returning staff members and me as we employ a fast-paced and exciting offense."



Morris went 2-10, 5-7 and then 7-5 over three seasons during a significant rebuild at SMU.

In 2018 he took the Arkansas head coaching job at went just 4-18 over two seasons, going winless in SEC play in that span before being let go in 2019.

He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Gus Malzahn's final season at Auburn before returning to his high school roots in the Lone Star state as the head coach at Allen HS (TX) for the 2021 season.

Scott is entering a critical year three with the USF program. He went 1-8 his first season in 2020 and went 2-10 last fall. He will enter this season with new offensive and defensive coordinators, with Travis Trickett tabbed to lead the offense after three seasons at West Virginia.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.