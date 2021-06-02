Coastal Carolina adds former NFL, SEC assistant coach to defensive staff

Jamey Chadwell & Coastal-Carolina add former Super Bowl winning assistant coach to staff
Coastal Carolina has undoubtedly been a program on the rise in recent years – punctuated by the Chanticleers' scintillating 2020 campaign.

Now Jamey Chadwell has added a former Southeastern Conference assistant football coach to his staff in inside linebackers coach Rod Wilson.

A popular former Gamecocks player, Wilson spent the 2020 campaign as a defensive assistant on Will Muschamp's final South Carolina staff.

It's a reunion of sorts. Wilson previously has worked with Chadwell and Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, who, like Chadwell, has seen his coaching star rise rather rapidly at the Conway, S.C., program.

"We are excited to welcome Rod and his family to the Coastal football family," Chadwell said in Coastal's release that formally announced Wilson's addition. "Rod was a huge part of our success at Charleston Southern and then went on to become a Super Bowl Champion.

“We are thrilled to have him rejoin us and be a part of what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. Rod is a South Carolina native that is a great leader and will do an outstanding job leading our young man particularly at the linebacker position."

With Wilson, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super-Bowl winning staff in 2019, set to coach the Chanticleers' linebackers, Staggs will resume a role coaching safeties as well as coordinating the defense.

Coastal also made a pair of recruiting-related staffing moves. Chandler Campbell was tabbed to be the program's coordinator of on-campus recruiting while Matt Pearce is going to serve as assistant director of recruiting and operations.

