Championship Week - Pick'em

For all the bourbon....

All me to set the stage. With 10 games to pick, John Brice is feeling himself. A three game lead over Coach Samz, a five game lead over yours truly and a nine game lead on Zach. 

Vegas would call this a can't lose situation. "All in". 

JB, the bourbon is practically en route. So close you can taste it. 

GameScottDougZachJB

North Texas vs UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Utah vs USC

USC

USC

USC

USC

K-State vs TCU

K-State

TCU

TCU

TCU

LSU vs Georgia

LSU

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Toledo vs Ohio

Toledo

Toledo

Ohio

Ohio

Coastal vs Troy

Coastal

Coastal

Troy

Troy

UCF vs Tulane

Tulane

UCF

UCF

Tulane

Fresno vs Boise

Fresno

Fresno

Boise

Boise

Purdue vs Michigan

Purdue

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Clemson vs UNC

UNC

UNC

Clemson

Clemson

Last week

7-8

7-8

8-7

6-9

Season to date

120-75

122-73

116-79

125-70

Enjoy the games friends.

