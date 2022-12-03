Championship Week - Pick'em
For all the bourbon....
All me to set the stage. With 10 games to pick, John Brice is feeling himself. A three game lead over Coach Samz, a five game lead over yours truly and a nine game lead on Zach.
Vegas would call this a can't lose situation. "All in".
JB, the bourbon is practically en route. So close you can taste it.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|JB
North Texas vs UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Utah vs USC
USC
USC
USC
USC
K-State vs TCU
K-State
TCU
TCU
TCU
LSU vs Georgia
LSU
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Toledo vs Ohio
Toledo
Toledo
Ohio
Ohio
Coastal vs Troy
Coastal
Coastal
Troy
Troy
UCF vs Tulane
Tulane
UCF
UCF
Tulane
Fresno vs Boise
Fresno
Fresno
Boise
Boise
Purdue vs Michigan
Purdue
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Clemson vs UNC
UNC
UNC
Clemson
Clemson
Last week
7-8
7-8
8-7
6-9
Season to date
120-75
122-73
116-79
125-70
Enjoy the games friends.