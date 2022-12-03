Championship Week - Pick'em

For all the bourbon....

All me to set the stage. With 10 games to pick, John Brice is feeling himself. A three game lead over Coach Samz, a five game lead over yours truly and a nine game lead on Zach.

Vegas would call this a can't lose situation. "All in".

JB, the bourbon is practically en route. So close you can taste it.

Game Scott Doug Zach JB North Texas vs UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Utah vs USC USC USC USC USC K-State vs TCU K-State TCU TCU TCU LSU vs Georgia LSU Georgia Georgia Georgia Toledo vs Ohio Toledo Toledo Ohio Ohio Coastal vs Troy Coastal Coastal Troy Troy UCF vs Tulane Tulane UCF UCF Tulane Fresno vs Boise Fresno Fresno Boise Boise Purdue vs Michigan Purdue Michigan Michigan Michigan Clemson vs UNC UNC UNC Clemson Clemson Last week 7-8 7-8 8-7 6-9 Season to date 120-75 122-73 116-79 125-70

Enjoy the games friends.