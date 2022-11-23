Skip to main content

Charges brought against seven Michigan State players following tunnel brawl

Jim Harbaugh said an apology would not be enough, and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office agreed.

The office released charges against seven Spartan football players and no Wolverines, stemming from the tunnel brawl inside Michigan Stadium following Michigan's Oct. 29 win over Michigan State.

Six players face misdemeanor charges while one, sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, faces one count of felonious assault. 

The seven players have not competed for Michigan State since the incident. One player, freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones, was suspended by the school but was not included in Wednesday's announcement. 

Michigan State charges

“I’m coming (at) this from the perspective of being a parent. These young men are entrusted by their families to our program and we have a responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously,” Harbaugh said the Monday following the game. “An apology will not get the job done in this instance.”

