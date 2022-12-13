Charismatic, iconic college coach Mike Leach has died

Leach was among the sport's personal figures with decorated stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently, Mississippi State

Mike Leach, one of the most charismatic and colorful characters in modern college football, as well as a pioneering leader in the sport’s “Air Raid” offense, has suddenly passed after a brief illness in recent weeks.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement on Tuesday morning. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Mississippi State’s head coach, who late last month notched a landmark win against Ole Miss in the ‘Egg Bowl’ and who also has guided programs to distinction at both Texas Tech and Washington State, was rushed by medical transport to a Mississippi hospital Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening, Mississippi State officials issued a statement that updated the health status of Leach, the Bulldogs’ third-year, 61-year-old coach who had just helped the program qualify for a bowl berth with that regular-season ending win against rival Ole Miss – a contest that would have marked Leach’s 18th bowl appearance as a head coach.

“Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022),” State officials said. “That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”

Known for both his unorthodox, pass-happy offenses, as well as his self-proclaimed love for all things pirate-related, Leach – who earned his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young and a law degree from Pepperdine – graduated from high school in Cody, Wyoming, and got his coaching start working with the offensive line at Cal Poly.

Leach actually coached linebackers at the College of the Desert in his second stop, but he began to trace a rising arc to his career at Iowa Wesleyan and Valdosta State – linked closely with ‘Air Raid’ founding father Hal Mumme.

The duo would work together to smash offensive records at those stops and in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Kentucky, where Leach helped turn Tim Couch into the first overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Leach’s success at Kentucky helped him land a job on Bob Stoops’ early renovation of Oklahoma football, which quickly facilitated Leach earning a chance for his first head coaching job at Texas Tech.

He served atop the Red Raiders’ program for 10 seasons, added another atop the Cougars’ program at Washington State and then had spent the past three seasons as top dog at Mississippi State after that program parted with Joe Moorhead.

College coaches, players and administrators from around the country, as well as countless media and other well-wishers, chimed in on social media throughout the evening Sunday to lend prayers and support to Leach and his family.

The FootballScoop staff extends our prayers, love and compassion to the Leach family. Mike was one of kind and we are all better for having known him, interacted with him and watched him on the sidelines doing what he loved to do.

God bless.