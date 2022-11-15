Charlotte has its next leader after earlier this season parting ways with Will Healy

Charlotte football has its next head coach.

The 49ers are hiring Biff Poggi away from the Michigan Wolverines to run their football program after last month firing Will Healy midway through Healy's fourth season.

Poggi has been a right-hand man to Jim Harbaugh at Michigan for the past two years and has considerable coaching experience. The 61-year-old Poggi most recently coached at a Baltimore Catholic school.

Bruce Feldman first reported the hire.

Multiple sources on Tuesday told FootballScoop that Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill would announce the new hire to the team during a 4 p.m. today.

Poggi edged a deep candidate pool for the 49ers, who are looking to recapture momentum in their football program amidst Hill's ambitious "Evergreen" facilities and fundraising campaign.

Multiple sources told FootballScoop that a current SEC defensive coordinator as well as a Big Ten offensive play-caller were among the finalists for the position, as well as former East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, who's now coaching in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

Healy took the 49ers to their first bowl game and also the program's first-ever win against a Power-5 foe when they defeated Duke.

But the program slumped from that point forward.

Now Poggi, who previously had told the Baltimore Sun that he intended to go to Michigan as the final step in his coaching career, is tasked with reviving the program which has stumbled to a 2-9 ledger this year with just one game left against Louisiana Tech.

The 49ers are set right now to open their 2023 season against South Carolina State and they've got an early-season contest as well against Georgia State scheduled for home at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

In addition to the program's AAC slate for 2023, Charlotte has guaranteed games it is scheduled to play on the road at both Florida and Maryland.