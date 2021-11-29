Sources: Charlotte, Will Healy shaking up 49ers' defensive staff

A pair of assistant coaches are not being retained by Charlotte after a 5-7 season

A disappointing, 5-7 season for Will Healy and the Charlotte 49ers is resulting in immediate staff changes.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that defensive assistant coaches Brandon Cooper and Eddie Hicks are being relieved of their duties in the Charlotte football program.

Cooper has served as the 49ers' co-defensive coordinator and coached their safeties since he was hired as part of Healy's inaugural Charlotte staff in 2019.

Hicks has coached Charlotte's cornerbacks and, like Cooper, had been on staff at Charlotte each of the past three seasons.

After a break-through 2019 campaign in which Charlotte won seven games and advanced to the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, the 49ers have dipped during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and then again this fall.

Charlotte has posted a 7-11 combined record in 2020-21, and its lost last weekend against Conference-USA foe Old Dominion saw the Monarchs secure bowl eligibility and left the 49ers assessing where to go after a 5-7 campaign.

The 49ers began this season 2-0, with a stirring win against Atlantic Coast Conference program Duke to open the year, but finished just 3-7 across their final 10 games and allowed an average of more than 27 points per game during the season.

Cooper, a University of Tennessee at Martina alum, had coached six-straight years on Healy's staffs between their strong run at Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference and the opening three years of the Healy era at Charlotte.

Hicks had also worked with Healy at Austin Peay, briefly returned to his alma mater of Southern Miss and then left the Golden Eagles to join the 49ers staff in 2019.