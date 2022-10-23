Skip to main content

Charlotte fires Will Healy

The 49ers dropped to 1-7 following a loss to FIU on Saturday.

Charlotte has dismissed head coach Will Healy, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning.

The move comes a day after the 49ers lost to FIU, 34-15, dropping the club to 1-7 on the season.

Charlotte is 15-24 under Healy's leadership. After a 7-6 debut, the club went 2-4 in 2020, 5-7 last season, and has won just one of eight games to begin 2022.

Healy, 37, rose to prominence in 2017, after leading Austin Peay to an 8-4 season one year removed from an 0-11 campaign. The Governors would finish 5-6 in 2018, but the turnaround at Peay was enough to get Healy the Charlotte job in 2019, making him the youngest FBS head coach at the time. 

Charlotte's next head coach will be the program's third since its 2013 revival, and will look to become the first to compile a winning record at the school. Brad Lambert went 22-48 from 2013-18, and Healy exits with a 14-19 mark. 

With an urban campus in a growing city surrounded by a recruits and entrance to the American Athletic Conference coming next season, Charlotte will be one of the most sought-after positions at the Group of 5 level this cycle.  

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Oregon UCLA

Podcast: Recapping Week 8 in college football

Oregon's performance against UCLA lead the way, but there was a lot that stood out to the FootballScoop crew over the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games of the college football weekend

Oregon does its best Chip Kelly tribute, TCU wins another battle in the Big 12 war of attrition, and everything else from the Week 8 slate.

By Zach Barnett
1CW10751

Inside the work of an NFL Player Engagement Manager with Carolina Panthers' Gus Felder

The former Penn State star player has coached at all levels of football

By John Brice
Ryan Day

Big Ten coaches share their least favorite grunt-work tasks when they were GAs

The definition of "other duties as assigned."

By Zach Barnett
Scott Woodward

LSU AD Scott Woodward set to sign contract extension

Woodward has orchestrated the hiring of Brian Kelly as well as major hires in women's basketball and baseball.

By Zach Barnett
UT Martin

Tennessee Vols, UT-Martin Skyhawks come together for player's worthy GoFundMe cause

Skyhawks offensive lineman AJ Marquez saw his family displaced by Hurricane Ian

By John Brice
APB

Sources: SWAC program making immediate head coaching change

Arkansas Pine Bluff is parting ways with Doc Gamble in his third season

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 1.25.11 PM

NFL's #CrucialCatch campaign hits close to home for one coordinator

Using the story of his father, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing shares a message for coaches who avoid the doctor's office.

By Doug Samuels