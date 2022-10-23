Charlotte fires Will Healy

The 49ers dropped to 1-7 following a loss to FIU on Saturday.

Charlotte has dismissed head coach Will Healy, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning.

The move comes a day after the 49ers lost to FIU, 34-15, dropping the club to 1-7 on the season.

Charlotte is 15-24 under Healy's leadership. After a 7-6 debut, the club went 2-4 in 2020, 5-7 last season, and has won just one of eight games to begin 2022.

Healy, 37, rose to prominence in 2017, after leading Austin Peay to an 8-4 season one year removed from an 0-11 campaign. The Governors would finish 5-6 in 2018, but the turnaround at Peay was enough to get Healy the Charlotte job in 2019, making him the youngest FBS head coach at the time.

Charlotte's next head coach will be the program's third since its 2013 revival, and will look to become the first to compile a winning record at the school. Brad Lambert went 22-48 from 2013-18, and Healy exits with a 14-19 mark.

With an urban campus in a growing city surrounded by a recruits and entrance to the American Athletic Conference coming next season, Charlotte will be one of the most sought-after positions at the Group of 5 level this cycle.

