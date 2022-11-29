Charlotte reportedly goes to Big Ten for offensive coordinator hire

Mike Miller is reportedly set to become Biff Poggi's offensive coordinator.

Biff Poggi has reportedly found his offensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel tweets that Maryland co-offensive coordinator / tight ends coach Mike Miller is expected to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Charlotte.

The move would mark a return for Miller, who in 2016 coached at Charlotte Christian, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during a 10-2 season where they averaged 40 points per game.

From there he connected with Mike Locksley at Alabama as an offensive graduate assistant where he assisted with quarterbacks and wide receivers.

He followed Locksley to Maryland in 2019 and added passing game coordinator duties heading into the 2021 season.

The hire fills one of Poggi's coordinator roles within the program, with the defensive coordinator position yet to be filled.

