Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte.
Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.
2023 HEAD COACH
BIFF POGGI
Michigan Associate Head Coach
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Pete Rossomando (Interim HC / OL)
Mark Carney (OC / QBs)
Tyler Chadwick (TEs)
Cordae Hankton (RBs)
Perry Parks (WRs)
Spencer Jones (Offensive Assistant)
Dylan Ratliff (Offensive Assistant)
Mark Helms (Offensive QC)
Trey Holtz (Offensive QC)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Greg Brown (DC / Secondary)
Brian Baker (DL)
Adam Braithwaite (LBs)
Kap Dede (DBs)
Adam Clack (Defensive Assistant)
Mark Hogan (Defensive Assistant)
Tommy Langford (Defensive Assistant)
Lafayette Stewart (Defensive Assistant)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Tyler Hancock (STC)
Tristan Yeomans (ST Assistant)
SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Peyton Phillips (Assistant Director of Football Performance)
Corey Bell Jr. (Football Performance Assistant Coach)
Nick Raszeja (Football Performance Assistant Coach)
Carrigan Bain (Director of Football Operations)
Ochuko Jenije (Chief of Staff)
Brian Turk (Director of Player Personnel)
Jackson Block (Recruiting Coordinator)
Aly Cramond (Assistant DFO)
Joshua Hansen (Director of Video Services and Football Tech)
Joe Mitchell (Director of Creative Media)