Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte.

Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.

2023 HEAD COACH

BIFF POGGI

Michigan Associate Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Pete Rossomando (Interim HC / OL)

Mark Carney (OC / QBs)

Tyler Chadwick (TEs)

Cordae Hankton (RBs)

Perry Parks (WRs)

Spencer Jones (Offensive Assistant)

Dylan Ratliff (Offensive Assistant)

Mark Helms (Offensive QC)

Trey Holtz (Offensive QC)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Greg Brown (DC / Secondary)

Brian Baker (DL)

Adam Braithwaite (LBs)

Kap Dede (DBs)

Adam Clack (Defensive Assistant)

Mark Hogan (Defensive Assistant)

Tommy Langford (Defensive Assistant)

Lafayette Stewart (Defensive Assistant)



SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Tyler Hancock (STC)

Tristan Yeomans (ST Assistant)

SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Peyton Phillips (Assistant Director of Football Performance)

Corey Bell Jr. (Football Performance Assistant Coach)

Nick Raszeja (Football Performance Assistant Coach)

Carrigan Bain (Director of Football Operations)

Ochuko Jenije (Chief of Staff)

Brian Turk (Director of Player Personnel)

Jackson Block (Recruiting Coordinator)

Aly Cramond (Assistant DFO)

Joshua Hansen (Director of Video Services and Football Tech)

Joe Mitchell (Director of Creative Media)

