Skip to main content

Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)

CHAR - Staff Tracker-1

Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte.

Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.

2023 HEAD COACH
BIFF POGGI
Michigan Associate Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS 
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Pete Rossomando (Interim HC / OL)
Mark Carney (OC / QBs)
Tyler Chadwick (TEs)
Cordae Hankton (RBs)
Perry Parks (WRs)
Spencer Jones (Offensive Assistant)
Dylan Ratliff (Offensive Assistant)
Mark Helms (Offensive QC)
Trey Holtz (Offensive QC)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Greg Brown (DC / Secondary)
Brian Baker (DL)
Adam Braithwaite (LBs)
Kap Dede (DBs)
Adam Clack (Defensive Assistant)
Mark Hogan (Defensive Assistant)
Tommy Langford (Defensive Assistant)
Lafayette Stewart (Defensive Assistant)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Tyler Hancock (STC)
Tristan Yeomans (ST Assistant)

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Peyton Phillips (Assistant Director of Football Performance)
Corey Bell Jr. (Football Performance Assistant Coach)
Nick Raszeja (Football Performance Assistant Coach)
Carrigan Bain (Director of Football Operations)
Ochuko Jenije (Chief of Staff)
Brian Turk (Director of Player Personnel)
Jackson Block (Recruiting Coordinator)
Aly Cramond (Assistant DFO)
Joshua Hansen (Director of Video Services and Football Tech)
Joe Mitchell (Director of Creative Media)

- Head to The Scoop - 

Tags
terms:
biff poggiCharlottewill healy

You May Like

NEB - Staff Tracker-1

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Keep tabs on Matt Rhule's new staff, and take a look back at the 2022 Nebraska staff, via this page.

By Doug Samuels
AZ ST - Staff Tracker-1

Arizona State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Keep track of who Kenny Dillingham is bringing to Tempe, and take a look back at the 2022 staff under Herm Edwards.

By Doug Samuels
fritz

Sources: Georgia Tech coaching search meeting with Tulane's Willie Fritz

The Yellow Jackets are working to find their replacement for Geoff Collins

By John Brice
Michigan Ohio State

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Talking through all the big rivalry games

Why Michigan's win over Ohio State was its biggest in 25 years.

By Zach Barnett
Jake Spavital

Jake Spavital will not return at Texas State

The 37-year-old Spavital did not post a winning record in four seasons on the job.

By Zach Barnett
fickell

Sources: Cincinnati calls team meeting as Wisconsin works to finalize deal for Luke Fickell

The Badgers are trying to cement their hire of the record-setting Fickell

By John Brice
Luke Fickell

Wisconsin making a push to land Luke Fickell

Wisconsin is reportedly making a push to bring Luke Fickell to Madison.

By Doug Samuels
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Michigan bullies Ohio State again, Clemson is just another team now, and the rest of Rivalry Weekend

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett