Sources: Brown to take over Charlotte defense for Healy

Greg Brown, who’s been a Power 5 defensive coordinator at a pair of Pac-12 schools and has more than 30 years’ experience at the collegiate and professional levels, is joining Will Healy’s Charlotte staff as defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

A Colorado native who played at UTEP, Brown helped run the defenses at both Arizona and Colorado before a brief, one-year stint as Nick Saban’s secondary coach at Alabama.

Pete Thamel also reported Brown's addition to the 49ers' staff. Brown will be co-defensive coordinator and work with the 49ers' secondary.

Brown also coached in the secondary at Auburn and Missouri; most recently, Brown was the cornerbacks coach for two seasons at Purdue.

Entering Year 4 under Healy, Charlotte opens its 2022 season against Football Championship Subdivision program William & Mary before it quickly has Power 5 contests at Maryland and South Carolina within the season’s first month.