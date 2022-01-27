Skip to main content

Chicago Bears are reportedly hiring Matt Eberflus

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is landing in Chicago as their new head coach, per reports

Multiple reports are sharing that the Bears are hiring Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Adam Schefter was among the first to share the news of the hire.

This will mark Eberflus' first head coaching opportunity after being a hot coordinator candidate who has interviewed for a number of NFL head coaching opportunities the past two seasons.

Eberflus got his start at Toledo back in 1992, where he climbed the ranks from student assistant, to graduate assistant, to outside linebackers coach before moving to defensive backs for the 1999-2000 seasons.

When Gary Pinkel left Toledo to become the head coach at Missouri, he took Eberflus with him as defensive coordinator.

He spent a handful of seasons in Missouri with Pinkel before leaving for the NFL in 2009, and that's where he has stayed.

In 2009 he spent two seasons as the linebackers coach for the Browns, then spent a few seasons with the Cowboys working with their linebackers. In 2016, Dallas promoted him to passing game coordinator.

By 2018, he earned his first defensive coordinator role in Indianapolis, where he has since led a revamped Colts defense that has turned a lot of heads.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Chicago BearsColtsMatt Eberflus

You May Like

jeff-fisher

USFL sets head coaching roster

Jeff Fisher and Larry Fedora on Thursday became the final head coaches to join the upstart league.

2 hours ago
buffalo

Sources: Buffalo working to hire Brandon Bailey as one of youngest coordinators in college football

Sources tell FootballScoop that Buffalo is working on adding Brandon Bailey to the staff as defensive coordinator.

3 hours ago
Byron Leftwich

A power struggle has developed in the Jaguars search

It seems likely that either Byron Leftwich or Trent Baalke will be in Jacksonville next season, but unlikely that both will.

4 hours ago
Oregon

Contract and salary details for some of Oregon's new assistants

Dan Lanning has put together an impressive staff in Eugene. Here are some of their contract details.

4 hours ago
Sean McVay

No one has more on the line this weekend than the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are highly leveraged -- financially and emotionally -- on Sunday's outcome.

5 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett

Broncos reportedly finalizing deal to bring Nathaniel Hackett to Denver

8 hours ago
IMG_9254

Sources: Army, Monken making offensive, defensive assistant coaching hires

Monken is replenishing his Army staff after the Black Knights' nine-win campaign

20 hours ago
Michigan

Elston's Michigan deal worth more than $1.8 million, is not tied to Harbaugh's future

The former Notre Dame assistant coach is set to earn more than $600k per year on average

23 hours ago