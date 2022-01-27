Chicago Bears are reportedly hiring Matt Eberflus

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is landing in Chicago as their new head coach, per reports

Multiple reports are sharing that the Bears are hiring Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Adam Schefter was among the first to share the news of the hire.

This will mark Eberflus' first head coaching opportunity after being a hot coordinator candidate who has interviewed for a number of NFL head coaching opportunities the past two seasons.

Eberflus got his start at Toledo back in 1992, where he climbed the ranks from student assistant, to graduate assistant, to outside linebackers coach before moving to defensive backs for the 1999-2000 seasons.

When Gary Pinkel left Toledo to become the head coach at Missouri, he took Eberflus with him as defensive coordinator.

He spent a handful of seasons in Missouri with Pinkel before leaving for the NFL in 2009, and that's where he has stayed.

In 2009 he spent two seasons as the linebackers coach for the Browns, then spent a few seasons with the Cowboys working with their linebackers. In 2016, Dallas promoted him to passing game coordinator.

By 2018, he earned his first defensive coordinator role in Indianapolis, where he has since led a revamped Colts defense that has turned a lot of heads.

