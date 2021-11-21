Chip Lindsey is out at Troy

Troy is moving on from Chip Lindsey with a game left in his third season.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Troy is making a head coaching change and Chip Lindsey will not return.

Multiple outlets are reporting the same.

Lindsey has won five games in each of his three seasons leading the Trojans and is 15-19 overall.

With one game left to play (a trip to Georgia State on Saturday), Troy has a shot to be bowl eligible with a win. The Trojans failed to reach a bowl game the last two seasons.

Lindsey has previous stops as an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, Arizona State, and Auburn before taking the Troy head coaching job.

The terms of his buyout state that he is due $700k, and there is no duty to mitigate when he lands another job, Steve Berkowitz shares

On paper, Lindsey was taking over a program in really good shape following Neal Brown's departure to West Virginia. The program was coming off three-straight double-digit win seasons as well as three straight bowl victories in what was a quick turnaround for Brown, who inherited a 3-win team before winning 4 games in his first season.

Troy is a place where Neal Brown was able to build on the success that longtime head coach Larry Blakeney had, so it's a Group of Five program that has proven it can win and therefore will attract some quality candidates.

The last three hires for Troy (Blakeney, Brown, and Lindsey) all came to campus with impressive offensive backgrounds, so it will be interesting to see if they stick with that blueprint or maybe head in a different direction.

This will be a fun one to keep an eye on.

Stay tuned to The Scoop page for the latest.