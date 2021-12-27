Chip Lindsey reunites with Gus Malzahn at UCF

Chip Lindsey spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Troy, and has now reunited with Gus Malzahn's as his new offensive coordinator at UCF.

Chip Lindsey, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Troy, has joined his mentor Gus Malzahn at UCF.

Lindsey will have the titles of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Gus' staff.

Back a few weeks ago, Chip was set to join the FAU staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but the opportunity to reunite with Malzahn proved too good an opportunity to pass up.

Chip and Gus previously worked together on Malzahn's initial Auburn staff and were together for the program's appearance in the 2013 national title game as well as the 2017 SEC West title.

Lindsey started off an an offensive analyst for Malzahn before getting coordinator opportunities at Southern Miss, Arizona State, and then back at Auburn for that SEC West crown in 2017.

Chip went 15-19 leading the Troy program before being let go with a game remaining this past fall.

