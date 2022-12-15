Chip Lindsey to be new offensive coordinator at North Carolina

Central Florida offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is set to become the new offensive coordinator for Mack Brown, sources confirm to FootballScoop.

Multiple other outlets are reporting the same.

We're told he will also coach the quarterbacks, where he will inherit one of the top signal callers in college football. Drake Maye, a redshirt freshman quarterback with the Heels, finished 10th in the Heisman voting last weekend.

Lindsey has previous offensive coordinator experience from stops at Southern Miss, Arizona State, and Auburn.

From 2019-21 he served as the head coach at Troy, where he went 15-19 overall.

He reunited with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn at UCF heading into this past fall.

UCF averaged nearly 35 points per game this past fall in Lindsey's first season as offensive coordinator, and they finished the year 9-4 overall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

UPDATE >> This is now official

