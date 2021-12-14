Chris Oliver steps down at Lindsey Wilson to pursue new opportunity

A year removed from a national title at Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY), Chris Oliver has resigned and sources tell FootballScoop he has his sights set on a new opportunity.

Chris Oliver, who just wrapped up his 12th season as head coach at Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY), led the program to their first national title in 2020.

Yesterday he announced his resignation.

It marks the end of an incredible chapter for the program, as Oliver helped build the program from the ground up after being hired in 2010. Just 11 years after starting the program from scratch, he led them to a national title - a remarkable feat.

Along with that national title, Oliver led the Blue Raiders to five divisional titles, seven playoff appearances, and a 105-34 overall mark with the program. This year he had the program in their third straight national semifinal, as they finished 12-1.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Oliver has his next opportunity already lined up.

Oliver will be announced as the new head coach at Georgetown College (NAIA - KY) later today, sources share.

There, he will replace Hall of Famer head coach Bill Cronin, who led the program the last 25 years. Cronin led the program to back-to-back national titles in 2000 and 2001 and collected 218 wins over the years.

Replacing a Hall of Famer is never easy, but Oliver brings an impressive track record building a program from the ground up, a national title pedigree, and some great relationships for recruiting Kentucky and the surrounding area with him.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.