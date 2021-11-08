Christopher Newport makes a head coaching change

After four full seasons leading the program, Art Link has been let go at Christopher Newport.

After finishing the season 5-5, Christopher Newport (D-III - VA) has decided to make a head coaching change.

Art Link, who had led the program the last four full-seasons as well as through an abbreviated 2020 season that included just two seasons because of COVID, was let go yesterday.

He compiled an overall record of 19-22 in his time leading the program.

In 2018, Link led the team to an impressive 7-2 mark. which turned out to be his only winning season at the helm.

Link and CNU had an interesting season, with wins over Washington and Lee, Averett (in OT), Catholic University, Montclair State, The College of New Jersey, and ended their year on a high note with a win over Rowan.

Luck was not kind to CNU this season, as three of their five losses were in tight games with two losses in overtime (to Averett and Kean) as well as a one-score game to Ferrum (19-26).

Just two weeks ago, Link and Christopher Newport suffered a lopsided loss to Salisbury where they gave up over 80 points in a 84-14 defeat.

Paul Crowley, a former CNU player currently on staff as the recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach, will step in as the interim head coach while a national search takes place.