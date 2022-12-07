Skip to main content

Sources: Scott Satterfield's Cincinnati staff taking shape with key additions

Satterfield is bringing top young defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, additional on- and off-the-field personnel with him to the Bearcats

Scott Satterfield’s Cincinnati staff quickly is taking shape, even as the Bearcats continue their bowl prep to face Satterfield’s old team, Louisville, and the Cardinals’ remaining staff in the postseason.

Per sources with direct knowledge, Satterfield already is bringing with him Bryan Brown, Nic Cardwell, Derek Nicholson and Pete Thomas in terms of assistant coaches with on-field roles.

Additionally, one of Satterfield’s top off-the-field staffers– Mark Speir – as well as recruiting and scouting coordinator Carter Wilson also are joining the Cincinnati staff for Satterfield’s inaugural year.

On the field, Cardwell and Thomas are two of Satterfield’s key offensive assistants; Cardwell works with the offensive line while Thomas has served as Satterfield’s quarterbacks coach

A former player at Appalachian State who also worked at NCAA Division II program North Greenville earlier in his career, Cardwell had been with Satterfield at Louisville the past four seasons.

Thomas, a graduate of North Carolina State who played quarterback for a trio of collegiate programs, first worked under Satterfield as a graduate assistant, joined him in Louisville and was elevated to the role of quarterbacks coach early in 2021.

Defensively, Brown has emerged as one of college football’s rising stars at the coordinator spot. Heavily pursued in January 2021 by multiple teams, including Tennessee, Brown served his first season as Louisville’s defensive play-caller a year prior to Satterfield’s arrival. His units have continued to evolve and improve in numerous metrics since Brown took over the defense.

Nicholson, who has co-defensive coordinator experience from his time at Southern Miss, has worked with Louisville’s inside linebackers in recent seasons.

After starring at Florida State, Nicholson briefly played in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons before an injury guided him into his post-playing career. He’s coached prep football in the South and then climbed through the coaching ranks to his present post.

it is expected that additional Louisville staff members will join Satterfield's staff at Cincinnati after the Cardinals face the Bearcats in Boston's Fenway Bowl Dec. 17. 

