Cincinnati Staff Tracker (2022-23)
A year removed from taking the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, Luke Fickell took the head coaching job at Wisconsin this off season.
Cincinnati found his replacement just up the road in Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.
2023 HEAD COACH
SCOTT SATTERFIELD
Louisville Head Coach
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
PETE THOMAS
Louisville QBs
RUNNING BACKS
DE'RAIL SIMS
Louisville RBs
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
NIC CARDWELL
Louisville OL
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Gino Duidugli (OC / QBs)
Mike Brown (PGC / WRs)
Mike Cummings (OL)
Nate Letton (OL)
Darren Paige (RBs)
Jordan Johnson (Offensive GA)
Kurt Rawlings (Offensive GA)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
BRYAN BROWN
Louisville DC
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
DEREK NICHOLSON
Louisville ILBs
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Mike Tressel (DC / LBs)
Kerry Coombs (STC / CBs)
Colin Hitschler (Co-DC / Safeties)
Walter Stewart (DL)
James Ross (OLBs)
Parrish Gaines (Defensive GA)
Cam Cleminson (Defensive GA)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
KERRY COOMBS
Cincinnati STC / CBs
2022 STAFF:
Kerry Coombs (STC / CBs)
SUPPORT STAFF:
Mark Spier (Chief of Staff)
Carter Wilson (Recruiting)
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Brady Collins (Director Football Sports Performance)
Greg Gillum (Chief of Staff)
John Peterson (NIL Director)
Danny Folino (Sports Performance)
Jeremiah Ortiz (Sports Performance)
Austin Stephan (Sports Performance)
Dustin Tripp (Sports Performance)
Pat Lambert (Director of Recruiting)
Max Stienecker (Recruiting Strategy)
Ashley Hecimovich (On-Campus Recruiting)
Davlin Jones (Director of Football Equipment)
Nick Sharp (Quality Control)
Ricky Brown (Quality Control)
Michael Colosimo (Quality Control)
Nathan Meyer (Quality Control)