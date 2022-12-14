Cincinnati Staff Tracker (2022-23)

A year removed from taking the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, Luke Fickell took the head coaching job at Wisconsin this off season.

Cincinnati found his replacement just up the road in Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.

2023 HEAD COACH

SCOTT SATTERFIELD

Louisville Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

PETE THOMAS

Louisville QBs



RUNNING BACKS

DE'RAIL SIMS

Louisville RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

NIC CARDWELL

Louisville OL



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Gino Duidugli (OC / QBs)

Mike Brown (PGC / WRs)

Mike Cummings (OL)

Nate Letton (OL)

Darren Paige (RBs)

Jordan Johnson (Offensive GA)

Kurt Rawlings (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

BRYAN BROWN

Louisville DC



INSIDE LINEBACKERS

DEREK NICHOLSON

Louisville ILBs



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Mike Tressel (DC / LBs)

Kerry Coombs (STC / CBs)

Colin Hitschler (Co-DC / Safeties)

Walter Stewart (DL)

James Ross (OLBs)

Parrish Gaines (Defensive GA)

Cam Cleminson (Defensive GA)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

KERRY COOMBS

Cincinnati STC / CBs

2022 STAFF:

Kerry Coombs (STC / CBs)

SUPPORT STAFF:

Mark Spier (Chief of Staff)

Carter Wilson (Recruiting)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Brady Collins (Director Football Sports Performance)

Greg Gillum (Chief of Staff)

John Peterson (NIL Director)

Danny Folino (Sports Performance)

Jeremiah Ortiz (Sports Performance)

Austin Stephan (Sports Performance)

Dustin Tripp (Sports Performance)

Pat Lambert (Director of Recruiting)

Max Stienecker (Recruiting Strategy)

Ashley Hecimovich (On-Campus Recruiting)

Davlin Jones (Director of Football Equipment)

Nick Sharp (Quality Control)

Ricky Brown (Quality Control)

Michael Colosimo (Quality Control)

Nathan Meyer (Quality Control)



