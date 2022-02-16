Sources: Fast-rising Dukes set to join Youngstown State as cornerbacks coach
High school and college coaches in and around the state of Ohio have for months been telling FootballScoop about young coach, Christian Dukes.
Now, sources tell FootballScoop, Dukes is getting a significant career break.
According to multiple sources, Dukes – a former Cincinnati-area prep standout who also shined collegiately at Toledo – is set to become the new cornerbacks coach at Football Championship Subdivision resident Youngstown State.
Most recently, Dukes had served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Tiffin University, an NCAA Division II program.
Known for his ability coaching special teams as well as in the back-end of the defense, Dukes helped lead the Dragons to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s overall top-performing special teams unit last year.
In addition to his past two years at Tiffin, Dukes also has coached at North Park University and Cincinnati-area prep power Anderson High School.
With four national titles in its history, Youngstown State is coming off a pair of uncharacteristically subpar seasons after going 1-6 in the 2020-21 spring campaign and just 3-7 this past fall.
The Penguins are scheduled to open their 2022 campaign Sept. 3 against Duquesne, and they also have a non-conference game against in-state foe Dayton before traveling to Power 5, Southeastern Conference resident Kentucky Sept. 17. Youngstown then ventures into Missouri Valley Conference play – arguably the toughest conference in all of FBS – Oct. 1 at North Dakota State.