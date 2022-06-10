Cincinnati, UCF and Houston reportedly have timeline set for Big 12 arrival

Cinci, UCF and Houston reportedly have reached a deal on when they'll be allowed to leave the AAC for the Big 12.

According to multiple reports today, the three schools have reached a deal that will allow for their exit from the AAC in the summer of 2023, where they will then become members of the new-look Big 12.

Landing three of the premier Group of Five programs, each of which brings with them a major media market, marks a significant step for the Big 12 after losing blue bloods like Oklahoma and Texas in their move to the SEC.

All three programs bring with them impressive momentum into their final season of AAC play before embarking on their Big 12 journey.

Cincinnati is coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff and has solidified themselves as a top program under Luke Fickell and his staff.

Houston just wrapped up a 12-win season under Dana Holgorsen, who left West Virginia to take over the Cougars prior to the 2019 season.

At UCF, Gus Malzahn is in year two continuing UCF's rich tradition of high level play while recently dominating the transfer portal for some of the top Power Five talent. He finished with 9-wins in his first season.

