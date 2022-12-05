Skip to main content

Sources: Cincinnati to hire Scott Satterfield

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield will become the new head coach at Cincinnati.

Keith Jenkins was among the first to report the news.

In an interesting twist of fate, Louisville and Cincinnati are schedule to play each other in the Fenway Bowl on December 17th.

Satterfield took over at Louisville in 2019 after a successful run at Appalachian State. He has gone 25-24 leading the Cardinals, including a 7-5 season this past fall.

At Appalachian State from 2013-18, Satterfield went an impressive 51-24 including four straight seasons of at least nine wins to end his tenure there.

Pete Thamel shares that Satterfield's deal is for six years. 

The move will essentially be just up the road, as Nippert Stadium and Cardinal Stadium are separated by just over 100 miles.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
scott satterfieldLouisville

You May Like

prime colorado

Deion Sanders bringing baggage to Colorado

Coach Prime touts what -- or who -- is following him to Boulder

By John Brice
Credit: USA Today

Seth Littrell will not return at North Texas

Littrell took North Texas to six bowl games in seven seasons.

By Zach Barnett
jim leonhard

Luke Fickell shares Jim Leonhard undecided on return to Madison

Jim Leonhard has not decided on a return to Madison, despite a report yesterday.

By Doug Samuels
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh will not chase NFL jobs in 2023

Harbaugh will chase Michigan's third consecutive Big Ten championship with enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

By Zach Barnett
Deion Sanders Colorado

Details of Deion Sanders's Colorado contract are out

Coach Prime will easily be the highest paid coach in Buffaloes history.

By Zach Barnett
Arizona State

Sources: Arizona State, Dillingham plucking another assistant from Washington State

A.J. Cooper will reunite with defensive coordinator Brian Ward for the Sun Devils

By John Brice
IMG_3725

Part press conference, part tent revival and wholly "Prime Time" as Deion Sanders introduced as Colorado's head coach

Sanders said, "We're coming to kill, not to kick it"

By John Brice
Kirby Smart trophy

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: The College Football Playoff field is set

The 2022 College Football Playoff field is set and -- can you believe it? -- they're going to play the thing without Alabama.

By Zach Barnett