Sources: Cincinnati to hire Scott Satterfield

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield will become the new head coach at Cincinnati.

Keith Jenkins was among the first to report the news.

In an interesting twist of fate, Louisville and Cincinnati are schedule to play each other in the Fenway Bowl on December 17th.

Satterfield took over at Louisville in 2019 after a successful run at Appalachian State. He has gone 25-24 leading the Cardinals, including a 7-5 season this past fall.

At Appalachian State from 2013-18, Satterfield went an impressive 51-24 including four straight seasons of at least nine wins to end his tenure there.

Pete Thamel shares that Satterfield's deal is for six years.

The move will essentially be just up the road, as Nippert Stadium and Cardinal Stadium are separated by just over 100 miles.

