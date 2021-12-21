Skip to main content
Clarion fires Hall of Fame player Chris Weibel as head coach

A Hall of Fame player and an 11-year assistant, Chris Weibel was dismissed after seven years as Clarion's head coach
Chris Weibel was one of the most important figures in Clarion (Pa.) University's football history before he ever sat in the head coach's chair. In 1996, Weibel quarterbacked the Golden Eagles to their greatest season ever, earning All-America honors while Clarion reached the NCAA Division II semifinals. He left school with all-time records in passing attempts, completions and yards.

Weibel played professionally and was a member of the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame before he ascended to his alma mater's head coaching chair in 2015, well earned after 11 years as an assistant.

And now he's Former Clarion Head Coach Chris Weibel. He was dismissed Tuesday with a statement and no quotes from the AD, president or Weibel himself.

"The decision was made after a careful evaluation of the football program, and to move the program in a new direction," Clarion's statement read.

"The University thanks Coach Weibel for his many years of service to the Golden Eagle football program."

To be fair to the program, the Weibel years were not kind to the win-loss ledger. The Golden Eagles went 19-46 under his direction -- he won his first seven games, then lost 46 of the next 58 -- including an 0-10 mark this fall. 

Defensive coordinator Matt Hanhold has been appointed interim head coach while the school searches for a full-time replacement.

