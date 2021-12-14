Clemson, Dabo Swinney make trio of coordinator moves, reveal salaries

The Tigers are promoting from within to restock a coaching staff plundered during this coaching cycle.

Dabo Swinney’s turning inward to replace an unprecedent raid on Swinney’s Clemson Tigers’ staff.

On Tuesday, Clemson announced that it was formally promoting Brandon Streeter to oversee the Tigers’ offense and elevated Wes Goodwin to defensive coordinator status along with Mickey Conn.

Just last week, Swinney, who has preached staff continuity throughout his Clemson program’s school-record winning binge the past decade, saw Oklahoma tab former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its next head coach while the University of Virginia snagged away offensive play-caller Tony Elliott for its top spot.

Both Elliott and Venables had been notably pursued in recent years, including by multiple Southeastern Conference programs, but had remained in Death Valley under Swinney – until last week.

Like Elliott, Streeter is a former Tigers’ player who has had a long tenure as an assistant at his alma mater. In being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Streeter is set to receive a three-year deal worth more than $900,000 per season plus incentives.

Goodwin, with the official defensive coordinator title, is set to earn a salary starting at $850,000, on his three-year term, while Conn is receiving $800,000 per year also on a three-year term.

Those moves reflect broad cost-cutting measures from Clemson, which had made both Elliott and Venables among college football’s highest-paid assistant coaches with the two having combined for renegotiated deals that cost the Tigers more than $3.5 million this past season.

Clemson finished its regular season 9-3 and faces Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl later this month.