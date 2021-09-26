Clemson's Swinney: 'People can say what they want' as Tigers lose again

Clemson is 2-2 for the first time in seven years and a mere 1-1 in ACC play. The biggest problem? The Tigers can't score on air.

Clemson is a meager 2-2, its worst start to a season since 2014 – also the last time the Tigers opened a campaign against old rival Georgia – and now 1-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Both Tigers' losses have come in the Tar Heel State, and now Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been left to pick up the pieces – as well as reiterate the Tigers haven't planned to move on from D.J. Uiagalelei.

This on the heels of Clemson's stunning, double-overtime loss Saturday at North Carolina State, 27-21.

It all also left Swinney to agree with allegations that the Tigers' offensive play-calling was “archaic.”

“The criticism is warranted with the way we've performed,” Swinney said. “It comes with the territory.

“People can say what they want and there's not really anything we can say because we're not getting it done.”

The Tigers' offense, no longer fueled by wunderkind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, or former star tailback Travis Etienne, and also rebuilt along the offensive front, has been beyond putrid through the season's first-third of games.

Clemson's offense has scored just 31 points in three games against Football Bowls Subdivision foes. The Tigers scored their first touchdown against the Wolfpack less than six minutes into the game, and they were then held scoreless across the game's next 43-plus minutes.

Clemson finished with just 214 yards' offense.

“We've got a lot of work to do,” Swinney said. “That's just where we are right now.

“It's disappointing; we're not very good. That's why we're 2-2 and it's my job to get us better.”