Coach of ranked D-III program lands Ivy League coordinator opportunity

Dan Swanstrom has led Ithaca (D-III - NY) since 2016, including a top 25 finish this past year, and is now departing for a coordinator opportunity at Penn.

Dan Swanstrom has done an impressive job with the Ithaca (D-III - NY) program in his five years at the helm.

Since taking over in December of 2016 season, Swanstrom is 32-11 overall through four seasons of competition.

That mark included three straight 8-3 seasons when he took over, and the Bombers finished this past fall 8-2. He led the team to a #8 ranking nationally at one point in 2019, and they finished in the top 25 this fall.

However, with an offensive coordinator opening at Penn (FCS), Swanstrom has made the difficult decision to leave his head coaching post to return to his old stomping ground. 

Before taking the Ithaca job, Swanstrom was the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator for the Quakers.

Swanstrom leaves with a win percentage of 74%, the highest for any coach in program history.

Athletic director Susan Bassett shared in their release that a national search will take place for the school to find its new leader.

"We will commence an immediate national search for the next leader for our football program. I have every confidence that we will attract an excellent pool of qualified candidates and identify an exceptional head coach. Every aspect of why a talented person like Coach Swanstrom was attracted to this position at Ithaca College five years ago is enhanced and I know that what is fundamental to our rich tradition of success in athletics is as true today as at any time. I expect to work with speed and efficiency to conclude our search."

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

