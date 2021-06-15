Coach Prime lines up the stars for Jackson State football camp

Deion Sanders is planning on doing Deion Sanders things. His Friday night camp is set to bring out a bevy of current and former NFL stars.

Which means Friday, as Sanders and his Jackson State coaches host an evening camp for all high schoolers and junior college players inside Jackson, Mississippi's, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Sanders is planning to make a splash.

Sanders on Tuesday announced eight current and former NFL players that Sanders said will help with instruction at the camp, which has been slated for a 5 p.m. CT start.

Per Sanders' Twitter account, Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyrann Mathieu and former Cowboys All-Pro legend Nate Newton are among the sport's icons who are appearing at Sanders' first major summer camp.

Additionally, Sanders' announcement indicates Antoine Bethea, Demario Davis, DeAngelo Hall, Kareem Jackson and Marcus Peters all will be on hand.

Sanders' camp opens with a 30-minute session for offensive linemen and rotates through eight positions every 30 minutes for the remainder of the evening.

Jackson State hired Sanders last September and watched the former Major League Baseball and NFL star instantly raise the profile of the Tigers' program – as well as ruffle a few feathers during his spring debut season.

JSU saw each of its six spring games under Sanders televised on an ESPN platform but also saw Sanders publicly challenge school and community leaders, as well as also briefly declare that he had been robbed after one of his team's games.



It all worked together to make Sanders' JSU squad arguably the sports most-discussed team in the spring as it won its first three contests and dropped its final three games.

Now the Tigers are set for yet another made-for-TV affair in the fall; they face Florida A&M Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami in a contest set to be broadcast by ESPN2.